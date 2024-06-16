Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Grows By 64.3%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETX. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 89,750 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 405.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

