BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,300 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 2,312,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.2 days.

BYD Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BYDDF opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

