Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.01. Velo3D shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 54,859 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.08.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
