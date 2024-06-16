Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.01. Velo3D shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 54,859 shares changing hands.

Velo3D Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Velo3D Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Velo3D by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Velo3D by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

