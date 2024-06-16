Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Rises By 63.6%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

