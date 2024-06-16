Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Up to $15.18

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.53. Permian Resources shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 671,692 shares traded.

PR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

