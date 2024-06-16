ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.87

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 165.87 and last traded at 164.98, with a volume of 5861640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 158.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 94.88.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is 104.28.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,194,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ARM by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $143,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.