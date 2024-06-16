GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GCT stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.87. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCT. Roth Mkm raised their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,882,792.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,628,457 shares of company stock valued at $55,064,956. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

