Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expands By 19.0%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hasbro Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.