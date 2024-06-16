Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.63. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

