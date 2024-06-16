Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,432.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,432 ($56.44) and last traded at GBX 4,431.02 ($56.42), with a volume of 32554639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,415 ($56.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,600 ($45.84) to GBX 5,100 ($64.94) in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($58.58) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($63.16) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.30) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,963.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,041.28, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 6,743.12%.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.