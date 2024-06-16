Reviewing Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 10.40% 14.20% 7.15% KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 365.93%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.41 billion 1.11 $223.84 million $1.37 10.11 KORE Group $276.61 million 0.19 -$167.04 million ($1.88) -0.34

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats KORE Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment. It also provides mobile services comprising mobile tariff plans, mobilnet, and roaming; IT services, including modern office, business support and security, communication solutions, IT devices, and servers and data pack services; and IoT services and data transmission solutions. In addition, the company offers fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services. Further, it provides enterprise solutions consisting of connectivity solutions, hybrid infrastructure, security, and business services. Additionally, the company offers system integration and IT services, as well as operates as an interactive service provider of telecommunications applications. It provides its services under the Telekom brand. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.