Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $79.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Shell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell

(Get Free Report

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.