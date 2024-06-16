Comparing Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biohaven and XOMA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven 0 0 8 0 3.00 XOMA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biohaven currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.58%. XOMA has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.47%. Given XOMA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOMA is more favorable than Biohaven.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven $462.51 million 6.46 -$408.17 million ($6.83) -4.95 XOMA $5.81 million 50.63 -$40.83 million ($3.92) -6.45

This table compares Biohaven and XOMA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

XOMA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biohaven. XOMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biohaven, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biohaven and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven N/A -147.06% -113.59% XOMA -705.23% -26.00% -14.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Biohaven shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Biohaven shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of XOMA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Biohaven has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XOMA beats Biohaven on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. It also offers BHV-1300, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis; BHV-1310 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis and acute exacerbations or flares; BHV-1400 to treat IgA Nephropathy; and BHV-1600 for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, the company develops BHV-1100, a product candidate in Phase 1a/1b clinical trials for multiple myeloma patients; BHV-1510, a preclinical product that targets carcinomas; and BHV-1500 for Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Yale University, AstraZeneca, University of Connecticut, Artizan Biosciences Inc., Reliant Glycosciences LLC, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, BMS, and Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Biohaven Research Ltd and changed its name to Biohaven Ltd. in September 2022. Biohaven Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets. It has a portfolio with various assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

