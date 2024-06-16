Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $16.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

Several research firms recently commented on IAS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 952.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $592,058. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.