National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$115.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$115.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NA shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NA

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$106.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$118.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.02.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.