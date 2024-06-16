SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $13.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

