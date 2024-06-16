Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) PT at $25.86

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research analysts have commented on NVST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Envista alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Envista

Institutional Trading of Envista

Envista Trading Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth about $53,412,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 105.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Envista by 24.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 481,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 96,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Envista by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 110.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Envista has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Envista will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

(Get Free Report

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.