Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $11.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.

BRKL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

