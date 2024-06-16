Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $30.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Down 4.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STLA opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.