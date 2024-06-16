Brokerages Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) PT at $28.14

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

KGS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at $11,544,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 600,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

