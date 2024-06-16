Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$183.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$183.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Insiders sold a total of 5,495 shares of company stock worth $867,177 in the last 90 days. 69.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$229.65 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$163.01 and a 52-week high of C$242.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$224.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$210.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

