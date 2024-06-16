Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $24.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after buying an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $73,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $52,943,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

