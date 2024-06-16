Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT at $3.29

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SFIX stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $414.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $8,994,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,932,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 231,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

