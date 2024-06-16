Analysts Set Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT at $7.21

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKYA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $67,950 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

