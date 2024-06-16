KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI cut their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

KB Home stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in KB Home by 18.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,047,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

