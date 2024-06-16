Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Expands By 20.1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,947,000 after acquiring an additional 229,766 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

