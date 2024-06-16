Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 20th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $226.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

