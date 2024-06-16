Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expands By 26.5%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,700 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $4.90 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHV. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,731 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,149,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

