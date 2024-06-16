Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Short Interest Update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 28.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

