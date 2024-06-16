GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 18th

Shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 18th. The 1-13 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 18th.

GRI Bio Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of GRI opened at 0.23 on Friday. GRI Bio has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 47.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.32.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported -0.46 EPS for the quarter.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

