Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.48

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAXGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 15588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Patria Investments Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $727.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Investments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $200,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patria Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Patria Investments

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.