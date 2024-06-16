Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.48

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 15588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Patria Investments Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $727.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Investments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $200,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patria Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Patria Investments

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.