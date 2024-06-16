ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.24

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 15166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODP. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ODP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get ODP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ODP

ODP Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ODP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in ODP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 493,233 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.