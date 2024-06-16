Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.70

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 38335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

