Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.23

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 54612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Citigroup raised their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $327,256.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,017. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 180.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $37,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

