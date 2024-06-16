Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.05

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 56789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Quanterix Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $509.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $1,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 131,195 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

