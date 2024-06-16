NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.23

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 51648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
NaaS Technology Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $73.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 376.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NaaS Technology
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.