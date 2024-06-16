AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Up 5.2%

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.34 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.34 ($0.22). 13,123,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the average session volume of 2,377,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.48 ($0.21).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.94) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.46 million, a PE ratio of -846.00 and a beta of 2.42.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

