Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Up 3.8%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 37,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 213,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$138.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 4.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

