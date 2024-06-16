Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Down 9.5%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 233,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 98,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Zenith Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.19.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

