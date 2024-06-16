BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.38. 545,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,243,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.15.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$232.61 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0273766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

