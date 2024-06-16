JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $568.15

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 568.15 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 568.15 ($7.23), with a volume of 665937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.08).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 552.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 532.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.02 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,068.97%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

