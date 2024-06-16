SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.28 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.28 ($0.33). 828,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 378,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.75 ($0.37).
SRT Marine Systems Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12. The company has a market capitalization of £55.66 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.16.
SRT Marine Systems Company Profile
SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.
