Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Down 13%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,964,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 35,449,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
