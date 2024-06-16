Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Up 13.7%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.90 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.30 ($0.30). Approximately 94,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 119,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Up 19.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.05. The stock has a market cap of £16.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 0.13.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

