MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 12,287,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 9,712,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The stock has a market cap of £356,197.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.61.

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

