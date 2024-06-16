Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading 12.7% Higher

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.90 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.32 ($0.23). 2,592,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 511,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.02. The stock has a market cap of £28.40 million, a PE ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.98.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

