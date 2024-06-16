Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 12.6%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). 348,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,834,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £21.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

