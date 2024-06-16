Pensana (LON:PRE) Trading 9.4% Higher

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.64 ($0.25). 1,715,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 594,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.23).

Pensana Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.

Insider Activity at Pensana

In other news, insider Tim George bought 19,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £5,059.86 ($6,443.22). 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

