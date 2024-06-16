Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) were down 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144.10 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.84). Approximately 5,292,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 1,578,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.10 ($2.06).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SQZ

Serica Energy Price Performance

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £578.68 million, a P/E ratio of 545.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,518.52%.

Insider Activity at Serica Energy

In other Serica Energy news, insider Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £35,150 ($44,759.96). 41.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Serica Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.