Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Rises By 18.4%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Genasys Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ GNSS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 46.55% and a negative net margin of 71.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genasys
Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.
