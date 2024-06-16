Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Rises By 18.4%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Genasys Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 46.55% and a negative net margin of 71.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

About Genasys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genasys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Genasys by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

